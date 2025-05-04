Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has condemned those behind threats to Catholic residents of Skegoneill in north Belfast.

The North Belfast MLA made the comments after it was reported police visited several houses in the area to inform homeowners they were being targeted by a “criminal gang”.

It is understood, at least one family has moved out as a result.

“Sectarianism has no place in our society, neither do the criminal thugs involved in issuing threats to residents of Skegoneill,” said Ms Ní Chuilín.

“Those intent on driving residents out of their homes simply because of their identity must be challenged, called out, and brought to justice.”

“Political leaders must make it clear that they reject this vile behaviour and the thugs behind it.”